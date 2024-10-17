Stellantis plans to manufacture more vehicles in Mexico

The multinational car company Stellantis has invested in the expansion of one of its production centers in Mexico, two industrial warehouses of almost half a kilometer in the northern city of Saltillo, in the state of Coahuila, where it could produce Ram 1500 pickup trucks, reported the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Stellantis is the multinational car manufacturer formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the French group PSA.

The company is taking steps to manufacture its best-selling pickup truck in the United States, in Mexico. This could generate more friction with the workers' union (UAW).

Stellantis in Mexico is the third largest producer of vehicles, with a market share of 10.8 percent of the more than 3.0 million units manufactured between January and September. It is surpassed only by Nissan with 16.7 percent and by the leader General Motors with 21.9 percent.

In vehicle exports from Mexico, Stellantis is the fourth largest with a market share of 10.4 percent. It is surpassed by Ford Motor which contributed 11.5 percent, Nissan with 13.1 percent and General Motors which exported 23.5 percent of the 2.59 million units in the first nine months of the year.