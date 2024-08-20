Voestalpine to meet demand from truck manufacturers with new investment in US

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced that its metal forming division, which specializes in high-tech special tubes and sections production, has inked long-term supply contracts with two global truck manufacturers for the North American market and that it will increase its production capacity at its Jeffersonville plant in Indiana, US, to fulfill the order.

Accordingly, the company will invest €70 million to double the high-quality structural components for Class 6, 7, and 8 trucks production capacity of its Jeffersonville plant to 80,000 mt by building a new 15,000 square meters of production space, and to acquire new equipment. The upgraded plant is set to begin operations in 2026.

Also, Voestalpine recently commissioned a new production line at its Shelbyville plant in Kentucky, which produces customized tube and section components.