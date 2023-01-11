﻿
SSAB and Stena Stål collaborate for distribution of fossil-free steel in Sweden

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 12:02:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it has signed an agreement with Swedish steel distributor Stena Stål for the distribution of fossil-free steel in the Swedish market from 2026.

Accordingly, Stena Stål will be the first external distributor to deliver fossil-free steel in the Swedish market. 

With the given agreement, another link in the value chain has been added to the future fossil-free steel market. 

“I am happy to welcome Stena Stål as a fossil-free steel partner. Together, we are contributing to reduced carbon dioxide emissions when we introduce fossil-free steel to the Swedish market,” Matts Nilsson, head of sales Sweden & Norway at SSAB, said. 

SSAB plans to largely eliminate carbon emissions from its operations in around 2030.


