Spanish government awards €17.1 million to ArcelorMittal for emissions compensation

Thursday, 24 November 2022 14:00:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Spanish government has announced that the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism has awarded €17.1 million to the steelmaker ArcelorMittal within the cost compensation mechanism for indirect greenhouse gas emissions.

A total amount of €244 million was awarded to 212 industrial facilities and the largest amount corresponds to the iron and steel sector, with 37.5 percent.

With this, the government aims to compensate the indirect costs attributable to the emissions of greenhouse gases reflected in the prices of electricity.