ArcelorMittal Spain temporarily idles Gijón steelworks and wire rod plant

ArcelorMittal Spain, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has temporarily suspended wire rod production at its Veriña plant and operations at its Gijón steelworks as of October 18 and October 20, respectively, according to local media reports. The suspension is due to weak demand and the lack of orders resulting from the increase in low-priced imports.

The wire rod production operations at the Veriña plant and operations at the Gijón steelworks are both planned to resume on October 27. These stoppages are expected to affect more than 400 workers.