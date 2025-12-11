Hilco Global to conduct sale of wire rod rolling mill in Netherlands

US-based multinational financial services company Hilco Global’s Amsterdam-based subsidiary Hilco Industrial has announced that it will conduct an exclusive sale of a state-of-the-art wire rod and bar in coil rolling mill in the Netherlands.

Hilco Industrial stated that the rolling mill belonged to the Dutch steelmaker FNsteel, recently acquired by German long steel producer Saarstahl AG, and that the mill has been operational until July 2025, with comprehensive documentation and maintenance records.

According to the statement, the rolling mill with dual production lines has an annual production capacity of over 400,000 mt and it has gone through several technology upgrades, with the most recent one in 2024.