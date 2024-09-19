 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ArcelorMittal...

ArcelorMittal Spain suspends coke battery due to explosion, output unlikely to be affected

Thursday, 19 September 2024 14:10:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

An explosion has occurred at coke battery No. 1 at the Gijón plant of ArcelorMittal Spain, with the producer halting its coke production after the incident, according to local media reports.

The reports indicate that, as a result of an overfeeding of coke oven gas, an explosion took place at the battery No. 1 and a fire broke out which was shortly brought under control. Moreover, the two coke batteries at the facility were shut down, and all employees, including those injured, were successfully evacuated.

The company expects that its coke output or production at its blast furnaces and other facilities will not be affected by the incident, though the production of its rolling mills that are fed by coke oven gas may be delayed or these units may be temporarily shut down.


Tags: Spain European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal Spain invests €152 million in 2023 to increase competitiveness

29 Jul | Steel News

Sarralle to build new water treatment plant at ArcelorMittal Spain’s Gijón plant

11 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Spain plans to start low-carbon steel production within two years

10 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Asturias begins mass production of Magnelis® steel at galvanizing line No. 1

20 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Spain to ensure energy efficiency with new boilers at Avilés

26 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Spain may halt BF A at Asturias plant amid low demand

15 Jan | Steel News

Sarralle to build new EAF at ArcelorMittal’s Spanish plant

29 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to supply recycled and renewable steel to Schneider Electric

22 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal becomes steel powder supplier with new gas atomizer in Spain

22 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Europe and Gestamp to design circularity scheme

24 Jul | Steel News