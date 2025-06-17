 |  Login 
Spain’s Tubos Reunidos to support Indian energy market with high-quality seamless pipes

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 14:42:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Spanish seamless steel tube producer Tubos Reunidos has announced that Indian government-run power generation equipment manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has chosen them for the supply of high-quality and high-performance seamless steel pipes.

Two orders, worth over €26 million, include seamless steel pipes with special diameters and thicknesses. They will be produced at Tubos Reunidos’ Amurrio and Trápaga plants. The first is currently being delivered, with the second order scheduled for completion during the second half of the year.

India’s energy market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. In particular, the Indian government has announced its plans to install an energy capacity of 80 GW by 2030, representing a 30 percent increase in the country’s current installed capacity.


