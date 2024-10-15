 |  Login 
Spain’s Tubacex to supply OCTG to Petrobras’ projects

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 14:12:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Tubacex S.A. has announced that it has inked a contract with Brazilian state-owned energy company Petrobras to supply corrosion-resistant alloy (CRA) country tubular goods (OCTG), premium connections and accessories. The contract value is €64.5 million.

Accordingly, the Spanish company’s products will be used in the development of Petrobras’ Sepia 2 and Atapu 2 oil and natural gas projects. Deliveries are expected to begin next year. Additionally, Tubacex will provide logistics, inventory management, repair services and technical support during the installation phase.


