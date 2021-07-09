South Africa’s base metal export value up 34 percent in Jan-May

Friday, 09 July 2021 17:23:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in May this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 12.83 billion ($899.98 million), down 0.7 percent from April. In the January-May period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof increased by 34.0 percent year on year to ZAR 62.72 billion ($4.39 billion).

In May this year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.29 billion ($511.64 million), rising by 13.4 percent from the previous month, while in the first five months of this year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof rose by 35.8 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 32.54 billion ($2.28 billion).