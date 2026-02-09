 |  Login 
Kumba Iron Ore reports higher iron ore output and sales in 2025

Monday, 09 February 2026 14:42:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Global miner Anglo American’s South African subsidiary Kumba Iron Ore has announced its operational results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025.

In the given quarter, the company produced 8.59 million mt of iron ore, down by 7.1 percent quarter on quarter and up by 9.8 percent year on year. In particular, output of its Kolomela iron ore mine came to 2.03 million mt, falling by 30.0 percent quarter on quarter and by 5.1 percent year on year, while output at its Sishen mine increased by 3.4 percent quarter on quarter and by 15.4 percent year on year to 6.56 million mt. In the fourth quarter, Kumba’s iron ore sales amounted to 8.71 million mt, dropping by 9.6 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 4.7 percent from the same period of 2024.

In the full year, the company produced 36.08 million mt of iron ore, increasing by one year on year, while it sold 37.04 million mt of iron ore, advancing by two percent year on year. In particular, output of its Kolomela iron ore mine came to 10.80 million mt, rising by seven percent year on year, while output at its Sishen mine fell by one percent year on year to 25.29 million mt.

According to its statement, Kumba achieved an average realized price of $95/wmt for the year, compared to $92/wmt in 2024.

Kumba anticipates production in the range of 31-33 million mt for 2026 and 35-37 million mt for 2027.


