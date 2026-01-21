 |  Login 
S. Africa’s Merafe Resources posts lower ferrochrome output for 2025 amid smelter suspension

Wednesday, 21 January 2026 11:59:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Africa-based ferrochrome producer Merafe Resources has announced its production results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s ferrochrome output amounted to 147 mt, compared to 70,000 mt in the same period in 2024, while in 2025 overall its ferrochrome production fell by 62.8 percent year on year to 112,000 mt. This reduction in production is primarily attributable to the suspension of production at the company’s smelters due to adverse market conditions.


Tags: S. Africa South Africa Production 

