Tuesday, 23 April 2024 10:19:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Africa-based ferrochrome producer Merafe Resources has announced its production results for the first quarter of the current year.

Accordingly, in the January-March period this year, its ferrochrome production fell by 25.2 percent year on year to 77,000 mt. The reduction in production is due to the Rustenburg smelter which has not operated in 2024 in response to market conditions.