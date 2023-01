Friday, 20 January 2023 12:33:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Africa-based ferrochrome producer Merafe Resources has announced its production results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s ferrochrome output amounted to 97,000 mt, decreasing by 4.9 percent year on year.

In 2022, Merafe’s ferrochrome production rose by 1.3 percent year on year to 384,000 mt, despite the energy curtailments that affected operations.