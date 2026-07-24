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Kumba Iron Ore's output and sales down in H1 2026

Friday, 24 July 2026 14:23:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Global miner Anglo American's South African subsidiary Kumba Iron Ore has announced its operational results for the second quarter and first half of this year.

In the given quarter, Kumba Iron Ore produced 8.84 million mt of iron ore, remained stable quarter on quarter and down by 4.4 percent year on year. In particular, output of its Kolomela iron ore mine came to 2.36 million mt, falling by 8.5 percent quarter on quarter and declining by 16.4 percent year on year, while output at its Sishen mine increased by 3.5 percent quarter on quarter and up by 0.8 percent year on year to 6.48 million mt. In the second quarter, the company's iron ore sales amounted to 9.24 million mt, decreasing by 0.7 percent compared to the previous quarter and down by 4.7 percent from the same period of 2025.

In the first half, the company produced 17.68 million mt of iron ore, down by three percent year on year, while it sold 18.56 million mt of iron ore, decreasing by 0.8 percent year on year. In particular, output of its Kolomela iron ore mine came to 4.95 million mt, declining by 15.6 percent year on year, while output at its Sishen mine increased by 2.8 percent year on year to 12.73 million mt. 

Kumba anticipates production in the range of 31-33 million mt and sales of 35-37 million mt in the full year.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat S. Africa South Africa Mining Production 

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