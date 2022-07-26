﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Kumba Iron Ore’s net profit and sales revenues decrease in H1 amid lower prices

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 14:18:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Global miner Anglo American’s South African subsidiary Kumba Iron Ore has announced its financial results for the first half this year.

In the given period, Kumba Iron Ore’s net profit decreased 50.5 percent to ZAR 15.15 billion ($907.61 million), compared to ZAR 30.62 billion in the same period of the previous financial year, while the company’s total sales revenues fell by 32.4 percent to ZAR 42.97 billion ($2.57 billion), compared to ZAR 63.61 billion recorded in the first half of 2021, mainly as a result of lower prices. In the given period, Kumba recorded an operating profit of ZAR 20.58 billion ($1.23 billion), compared to an operating profit of ZAR 41.92 billion in the same period of 2021.

In the first half, the company’s EBITDA fell by 47.9 percent year on year to ZAR 23.07 billion ($1.38 billion), while its EBITDA margin decreased to 54 percent in the given half, from 70 percent in the first half of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the first half Kumba’s production volumes fell by 12.7 percent year on year to 17.76 million mt, driven by a seven percent decrease at Sishen to 12.9 million mt, while its export sale volumes increased to 19.7 million mt from 19.5 million mt in the same period of 2021.

The company anticipates production and sales in the range of 38-40 million mt in 2022.

The company expects its capital expenditure for 2022 to range between ZAR 10.5 billion and ZAR 11.0 billion, compared to ZAR 10.5 billion and ZAR 11.5 billion in the previous guidance.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat S. Africa South Africa Mining Production Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 26, 2022

26 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia’s CZR commences drilling activities at Robe Mesa deposit

26 Jul | Steel News

SEAISI: New capacity investments will increase iron ore demand in ASEAN

26 Jul | Steel News

Price increases for Brazilian high-grade iron ore exports

25 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s iron ore output up 2.9 percent in January-June

25 Jul | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 4.3 percent in June from May

25 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 22, 2022

22 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices fall further as bearish mood prevails, demand limited

21 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Anglo American’s iron ore output down 13.5 percent in H1

21 Jul | Steel News

Canadian iron ore production up 14.5 percent in May

20 Jul | Steel News