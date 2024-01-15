Merafe Resources’ ferrochrome output falls in 2023 amid unfavorable market conditions

Monday, 15 January 2024 11:25:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Africa-based ferrochrome producer Merafe Resources has announced its production results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s ferrochrome output amounted to 75,000 mt, decreasing by 22.6 percent year on year, while in 2023, its ferrochrome production fell by 21.8 percent year on year to 300,000 mt, due to unfavorable market conditions.

The company stated that, as in the previous quarter, only its Lion smelter operated over the winter season, which is a period of elevated power supply prices.