﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Merafe Resources’ ferrochrome output falls in 2023 amid unfavorable market conditions

Monday, 15 January 2024 11:25:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Africa-based ferrochrome producer Merafe Resources has announced its production results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s ferrochrome output amounted to 75,000 mt, decreasing by 22.6 percent year on year, while in 2023, its ferrochrome production fell by 21.8 percent year on year to 300,000 mt, due to unfavorable market conditions. 

The company stated that, as in the previous quarter, only its Lion smelter operated over the winter season, which is a period of elevated power supply prices.


Tags: S. Africa South Africa Production 

Similar articles

Glencore sees higher coal output in Q3

01 Nov | Steel News

Merafe Resources’ ferrochrome output down 21.3 percent in Jan-Sept

23 Oct | Steel News

Merafe Resources’ ferrochrome output falls by 8.8% in H1

18 Jul | Steel News

Glencore sees lower coal output in Q1, plans Liddell mine stoppage in late 2023

24 Apr | Steel News

Kumba Iron Ore’s sales revenues fall in 2022 amid lower prices

28 Feb | Steel News

Merafe Resources’ ferrochrome output rises by 1.3% in 2022

20 Jan | Steel News

Merafe Resources’ ferrochrome output rises in Jan-Sept

17 Oct | Steel News

Kumba Iron Ore expects lower output and export sales amid rail services disruption

12 Oct | Steel News

Glencore sees higher ferrochrome and coal output in H1

02 Aug | Steel News

Kumba Iron Ore’s net profit and sales revenues decrease in H1 amid lower prices

26 Jul | Steel News