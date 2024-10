South Africa-based ferrochrome producer Merafe Resources has announced its production results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2024.

In the third quarter, the company’s ferrochrome production totaled 76,000 mt, while in the January-September period this year its ferrochrome production rose by 2.2 percent year on year to 230,000 mt. This increase in production is primarily attributed to all operating smelters being in production throughout the winter months.