SimFer reports major milestones at Simandou, targets 2028 capacity goal

SimFer, a joint venture between Australian miner Rio Tinto, the Guinean government, and the Chalco Iron Ore Holdings (CIOH) consortium led by Chinalco, has reported continued progress at the Simandou iron ore project, including the shipment of 600,000 mt of iron ore during the first quarter of 2026 and the achievement of several major infrastructure milestones.

The company said ore is currently being transported from the SimFer mine via the dedicated rail spur to the main railway network and shipped to international customers through the Winning Consortium Simandou port, reflecting the project's increasing operational maturity.

Mine construction reaches 74 percent completion

According to SimFer, construction of the mine was approximately 74 percent complete at the end of March 2026. The company stated that bulk earthworks and permanent processing facilities continue to progress in line with project schedules, while iron ore is being crushed and stockpiled as part of ramp-up activities.

Meanwhile, the SimFer port reached 78 percent completion at the end of the first quarter, with commissioning currently expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Rail infrastructure fully operational

One of the key milestones achieved during the quarter was the mechanical completion of the project's 70-km rail spur, which connects the SimFer mine to the Transguinean main railway line. The company also confirmed that full rail commissioning was completed during the first quarter of 2026, allowing ore transportation activities to continue ramping up.

In addition, three shiploaders arrived at the Morebaya port during the reporting period, supporting preparations for future export operations.

Capacity target remains unchanged

SimFer reiterated that the project remains on track to achieve its planned annual production capacity of 60 million mt of iron ore in the second half of 2028.

The Simandou development is widely regarded as one of the world's largest undeveloped high-grade iron ore projects and represents one of the largest mining investments currently underway in Africa.

Rio Tinto Guinea Head Aboubacar Koulibaly stated that the project is intended not only to develop mining operations but also to support long-term economic development and infrastructure growth across Guinea.