Shougang Hierro Peru posts lower profit in 2025 due to ship loader accident

Friday, 20 February 2026 09:47:21 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Peruvian iron ore producer Shougang Hierro Peru (SHP) has announced its financial results for 2025. The company posted a net profit of PEN 1.830 billion ($375 million) for 2025, against PEN 2.089 billion ($622 million) in 2024.

According to the company, the reduced profit reflects chiefly the lower volume sold, due to an accident in May with the ship loader of the San Nicolas terminal. The lower average price of the ore has also affected the company’s result. 

Net sales declined by 25.3 percent to PEN 4.382 billion ($1.304 billion), the gross profit declined by 33.8 percent to PEN 1.936 billion ($576 million), and the operational profit declined by 40.9 percent to PEN 1.539 billion ($458 million).

During 2025, the company sold 16.247 million mt of iron ore, against 19.843 million mt in 2024.

Considering the fourth quarter of 2025, when compared to the same period in 2024, the net profit declined by 28.5 percent to PEN 340 million ($101 million), with net sales increasing by 23.4 percent to PEN 1.657 billion ($493 million), the gross profit increasing by 3.9 percent to PEN 777 million ($231 million) and the operational profit declining by 7.9 percent to PEN 625 million ($186 million).

$=PEN 3.36 (February 19)


