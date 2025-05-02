 |  Login 
Net profit declines at Siderperu during Q1 2025

Friday, 02 May 2025 19:06:12 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Peruvian steel producer, Siderperu, announced a net profit of PEN 33.28 million ($9.09 million) in Q1 2025, 37.8 percent less than in Q1 2024.

Net sales declined by 3.7 percent to PEN 535.7 million, production costs increased by 1.53 percent to PEN 472.7 million, the gross profit declined by 30.6 percent to PEN 62.952 million, and the operational profit declined by 38.3 percent to PEN 49.25 million.

According to the company, the decline in the net profit reflects, in addition to the lower gross profit, the negative effect of the exchange rate variation and a reduction in other operational revenues.

Controlled by the Brazilian Gerdau group, Siderperu has a production capacity estimated at 750,000 mt per year, mainly of long products.

$=PEN 3.66 (May 02)


Tags: Peru South America Fin. Reports 

