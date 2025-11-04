 |  Login 
Net profit increases sharply in Q3 2025 at Aceros Arequipa

Tuesday, 04 November 2025 18:28:59 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Peruvian steel producer, Aceros Arequipa, posted a net profit of PEN 91 million (USD 26.8 million) for Q3 2025, 131.6 percent more than in Q3 2024.

Net sales increased by 6.0 percent to PEN 1.198 billion, production costs increased by 3.1 percent to PEN 1.003 billion, the gross profit increased by 23.7 percent to PEN 195.5 million, and the operational profit increased by 28.8 percent to PEN 121.4 million.

According to the company, the higher net profit reflects chiefly improved operational performance, coupled to positive results in subsidiaries and lower financial expenses.

Arequipa has an annual production capacity of 1.2 million mt per year, in a wide array of long products, including wire rod, rebar, and beams.

USD = PEN 3.39 (November 04)


