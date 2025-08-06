Net profit declines at Siderperu during Q2 2025

The Peruvian steel producer, Siderperu, announced a net profit of PEN 36 million ($10.11 million) in Q2 2025, 20 percent less than in Q2 2024.

Net sales increased by 1.9 percent to PEN 607 million, production costs increased by 4.4 percent to PEN 539 million, the gross profit declined by 13.9 percent to PEN 68 million, and the operational profit declined by 20.0 percent to PEN 53 million.

According to the company, the decline in the net profit reflects, in addition to the lower gross profit, the reduction of other operational revenues.

Controlled by the Brazilian Gerdau group, Siderperu has a production capacity estimated at 750,000 mt per year, chiefly of long products.

$=PEN 3.56 (August 05)