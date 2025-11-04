 |  Login 
Net profit increases at Siderperu during Q3 2025

Tuesday, 04 November 2025 00:46:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The Peruvian steel producer Siderperu announced a net profit of PEN 47.5 million ($14.09 million) in Q3 2025, 6.03 percent more than in Q3 2024.

Net sales revenues declined by 0.61 percent to PEN 624.4 million, production costs declined by 0.86 percent to PEN 531.8 million, the gross profit increased by 0.82 percent to PEN 92.6 million, and the operational profit increased by 3.25 percent to PEN 78.2 million. 
 
According to the company, the increased net profit reflects a solid operational result, coupled with lower financial expenses and to lower exchange rate related losses. 
 
Controlled by the Brazilian Gerdau group, Siderperu has a production capacity estimated at 750,000 mt per year, chiefly of long products. 
 
$=PEN 3.37 (November 03)

