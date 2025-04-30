 |  Login 
Net profit increases in Q1 2025 at Aceros Arequipa

Wednesday, 30 April 2025 19:04:01 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Peruvian steel producer, Corporacion Aceros Arequipa, posted a net profit of PEN 78.7 million ($21.4 million) for Q1 2025, against PEN 60.2 million for Q1 2024.

Net sales have declined by 13.9 percent to PEN 1.289 billion, while the gross profit increased by 22.4 percent to PEN 220.5 million, and the operational profit increased by 25.9 percent to PEN 138.9 million.

According to the company, the improved results ultimately reflect a combination of a higher operational profit and lower financial expenses, despite the negative impact of exchange rate variations and higher import tax paid.

The company has an annual production capacity of 1.2 million mt, in a wide array of long products, including wire rod, rebar, and beams.

$=PEN 3.68 (April 30)


