Net profit increases sharply at Siderperu

The Peruvian steel producer, Siderperu, announced a net profit of PEN 177.0 million ($48.1 million) in 2024, against PEN 115.7 million achieved in 2023.

Net sales increased by 1.9 percent to PEN 2.429 billion, the gross profit increased by 52.5 percent to PEN 346.1 million, and the operational profit increased by 52.5 percent to PEN 276.8 million.

According to the company, the improved results reflect chiefly higher volumes shipped during the year, despite a small decline in the average price of the product sold.

Controlled by the Brazilian Gerdau group, Siderperu has a production capacity estimated at 750,000 mt per year.

$=PEN 3.68 (February 25)