Ship loader returns to operation at Shougang Hierro Peru

Thursday, 17 July 2025 18:01:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The ship loader that collapsed on May 5 at the San Nicolas terminal of the Peruvian iron ore producer, Shougang Hierro Peru (SHP), returned to operations two months ahead of schedule.

The repairs were estimated take four to five months, but the restart of operations took place on July 5, having now achieved its full operational capacity. 

According to the company, the repairs received the support of the National Port Authority (APN) and of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, which were important to bring forward the restart of operations.

Controlled by Chinese capitals, SHP has most of its production, estimated at 2.0 million mt per month, destined to China.


Tags: Peru South America 

