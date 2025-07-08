Peru issues preliminary AD duty on wire rod from China

Peru’s National Institute for the Defense of Competition and the Protection of Intellectual Property (INDECOPI) has announced the preliminary results of the antidumping investigation on wire rod from China.

INDECOPI has decided to impose preliminary measures on the given products from China in order to prevent further injury to the domestic industry. The provisional antidumping duty is $64.6/mt, remaining in force for four months until October 23, 2025.

The products fall under the HS codes 721320.00.00, 721391.10.00, 721391.90.00, and 721399.00.00.