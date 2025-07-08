 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Peru...

Peru issues preliminary AD duty on wire rod from China

Tuesday, 08 July 2025 16:21:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Peru’s National Institute for the Defense of Competition and the Protection of Intellectual Property (INDECOPI) has announced the preliminary results of the antidumping investigation on wire rod from China.

INDECOPI has decided to impose preliminary measures on the given products from China in order to prevent further injury to the domestic industry. The provisional antidumping duty is $64.6/mt, remaining in force for four months until October 23, 2025.

The products fall under the HS codes 721320.00.00, 721391.10.00, 721391.90.00, and 721399.00.00.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Peru South America Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Local Turkish workable wire rod prices fall

08 Jul | Longs and Billet

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 28, 2025

08 Jul | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices finally increase week on week output cuts

07 Jul | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 27, 2025

04 Jul | Longs and Billet

Turkey already exhausts some EU long and pipe import quotas

04 Jul | Steel News

European longs market remains sluggish, prices stable to down amid slow demand

03 Jul | Longs and Billet

Romanian longs spot prices fall amid weak demand and import pressure, sole mill’s prices stable

03 Jul | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia wire rod prices still unchanged, but outlook improves

03 Jul | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 3.9% in January-May 2025

03 Jul | Steel News

US domestic rebar and wire rod both flat this week while demand remains mainly sidelined

02 Jul | Longs and Billet