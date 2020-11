Thursday, 19 November 2020 14:05:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On November 17, Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) announced that as of November 20 it will lower the price fluctuation limit on its rebar, wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC) and stainless steel contracts to five percent, from six percent previously, in order to curb extreme price changes.

Meanwhile, SHFE also announced that it will lower the trading margin from eight percent previously to seven percent as of the same date.