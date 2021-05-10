Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 9.4% in late Apr

Monday, 10 May 2021 14:50:06 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On April 30 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 12.87 million mt, down 1.33 million mt or 9.4 percent compared to April 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of April 30, domestic inventories of wire rod and rebar amounted to 2.47 million mt and 6.75 million mt, down 11.5 percent and 12.8 percent respectively, compared to April 20. Among flat steel products, only hot rolled coil (HRC) stocks indicated some increase, to 1.54 million mt, up 0.7 percent, while inventories of cold rolled coil (CRC) and common medium plate totaled 1.13 million mt and 0.98 million mt, down 0.9 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively, compared to April 20.