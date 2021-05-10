﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 9.4% in late Apr

Monday, 10 May 2021 14:50:06 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On April 30 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 12.87 million mt, down 1.33 million mt or 9.4 percent compared to April 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of April 30, domestic inventories of wire rod and rebar amounted to 2.47 million mt and 6.75 million mt, down 11.5 percent and 12.8 percent respectively, compared to April 20. Among flat steel products, only hot rolled coil (HRC) stocks indicated some increase, to 1.54 million mt, up 0.7 percent, while inventories of cold rolled coil (CRC) and common medium plate totaled 1.13 million mt and 0.98 million mt, down 0.9 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively, compared to April 20.


Tags: steelmaking  China  Far East  crude steel  stainless   trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  May

China's steel industry PPI rises by 30 percent in April
10  May

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.25% in late April amid strong demand
26  Apr

Baowu Group’s Bayi Steel shifts from loss to profit in Q1 amid output rise
23  Apr

CISA mills’ daily steel output keep going up in mid-April
16  Apr

NBS: China’s crude steel output up 15.6 percent in Q1