China’s apparent stainless steel consumption down 2.27 percent in H1

Thursday, 30 July 2020 11:03:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s stainless steel crude steel output in the first half of the current year amounted to 13.96 million mt, down 2.74 percent year on year, as announced by the Stainless Steel Council of the China Special Steel Enterprises Association. In the first six months, China imported 636,400 mt of stainless steel, down 6.41 percent year on year, while it exported 1.61 million mt of stainless steel, down 5.01 percent year on year.

In the given period, China’s apparent consumption of stainless steel amounted to 11.6585 million mt, down 2.27 percent year on year.


