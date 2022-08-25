Taigang Stainless Steel’s net profit down 57.51 percent in H1

Thursday, 25 August 2022 11:08:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Shanxi Province-based Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. (Taigang Stainless Steel) issued its financial report for the first six months this year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 50.351 billion ($7.35 billion) in the given period, up 6.4 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 2.012 billion ($0.29 billion), down 57.51 percent year on year.

In the given period, Taigang Stainless Steel’s crude steel output amounted to 6.017 million mt, including 2.137 million mt of stainless steel.

$1 = RMB 6.8536