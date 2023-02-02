China’s stainless steel crude steel output down 2.02 percent in 2022

Thursday, 02 February 2023 10:59:59 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2022, China’s stainless steel crude steel output amounted to 31.975 million mt, down 659,000 mt or 2.02 percent year on year, according to Stainless Steel Council of China Special Steel Enterprises Association (CSSC).

In the given year, China’s apparent consumption of stainless steel totaled 27.57 million mt, down 1.22 percent year on year.

In 2022, China imported 3.285 million mt of stainless steel, up 12.21 percent year on year, while it exported 4.551 million mt of stainless steel, up 2.03 percent year on year.

According to the CSSC, the economic structural adjustment of China contributed to the declining growth in the main areas of stainless steel consumption, including infrastructure, decoration, elevators, home appliances, and oil-fueled automobiles, which resulted in the decrease in apparent consumption of stainless steel in China in 2022.