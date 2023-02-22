﻿
DCE tries to cool down iron ore futures rally

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 14:44:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

As of February 22, the open positions on futures contracts of companies which are not members of the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) will be limited within 1,000 lots on the I2305, I2306,I2307,I2308 and I2309 contracts, as announced by the DCE, while on other contracts will not exceed 2,000 lots. The DCE’s measures aim to cool down speculation on iron ore futures.

Iron ore futures prices have seen a continuous rising trend since February 14, bolstering prices in the spot market. Currently, iron ore prices have increased to a relatively high level and so investors are advised to be cautious regarding potential risks.


