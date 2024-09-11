China files WTO complaint against Canada’s tariff decision on steel products

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to Canada’s recently announced additional tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum products, as well as electrical vehicles (EVs), according to media reports. China has called on Canada to reverse its decision to apply additional tariffs against it.

Canada decided to apply an additional tax of 25 percent on steel products, including hot rolled coils, cold rolled coils, steel pipes, electrical steel sheets, from China, applicable from October 15, as SteelOrbis previously reported . Canada also plans to impose an additional tax of 100 percent on all EVs made in China in addition to the current 6.1 percent tax, effective from October 1.

In addition, MOC has announced that it will launch an anti-discrimination investigation into Canada’s tariff hike on steel products imported from China, claiming that Canada adopted discriminatory unilateral restrictive measures targeting imports from China, in disregard of opposition from various parties.