 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China...

China files WTO complaint against Canada’s tariff decision on steel products

Wednesday, 11 September 2024 12:28:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to Canada’s recently announced additional tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum products, as well as electrical vehicles (EVs), according to media reports. China has called on Canada to reverse its decision to apply additional tariffs against it.

Canada decided to apply an additional tax of 25 percent on steel products, including hot rolled coils, cold rolled coils, steel pipes, electrical steel sheets, from China, applicable from October 15, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Canada also plans to impose an additional tax of 100 percent on all EVs made in China in addition to the current 6.1 percent tax, effective from October 1.

In addition, MOC has announced that it will launch an anti-discrimination investigation into Canada’s tariff hike on steel products imported from China, claiming that Canada adopted discriminatory unilateral restrictive measures targeting imports from China, in disregard of opposition from various parties.


Tags: Canada China Far East Trading 

Similar articles

CBSA sets duties on pipe from seven countries

15 Aug | Steel News

CIIT finds dumping of standard pipe from seven countries

31 Jul | Steel News

CITT finds injury of welded pipe from seven countries

16 Jul | Steel News

Canada’s ITT begins final investigation of AD/CVD of OCTG from China

28 Jun | Steel News

US steel exports slow 3.1 percent in April

15 Jun | Steel News

Canada finds stainless steel sinks from China harm domestic industry

25 May | Steel News

CBSA releases details of dumping case on Chinese steel pipe piling

21 May | Steel News

US steel exports to NAFTA countries slow in March

14 May | Steel News

Steel Scene longs panel: Are dumping cases on the horizon for the US’ wire rod and rebar market?

11 May | Steel News

Canadian government begins review of Chinese steel pipe piling

07 May | Steel News