China’s steel bar exports down 28% in 2020, but up 40% in Dec from Nov

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 15:38:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2020, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 6.9 million mt, down 28 percent year on year, while its wire rod exports amounted to 2.03 million mt, down 1.3 percent year on year. At the same time, in the given year China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 2.819 million mt, down 13.7 percent year on year.

In December alone, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 0.63 million mt, down 14.6 percent year on year, but up 40 percent month on month, while exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 200,000 mt and 220,000 mt, up 7.6 percent and down 13.8 percent year on year, while rising by 5.3 percent and decreasing by 12 percent month on month, respectively.

In the given month, the improvement in demand for rebar and wire rod from overseas markets resulted in increased export volumes, while export prices from Chinese sellers became much more competitive.