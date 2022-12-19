﻿
English
CSRC approves the registration of rebar options at SHFE

Monday, 19 December 2022 11:08:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announced on December 16 that it has approved the registration of rebar options at Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), while the related contracts will start trading as of December 26.

In 2009, rebar futures started trading at SHFE, on a large market scale, with good liquidity, and high participation of industrial customers.

In the January-November period this year, the cumulative trading volume of rebar futures at SHFE amounted to RMB 19.93 trillion ($2.9 trillion).


Tags: Rebar Longs China Far East Trading 

