Thursday, 29 December 2022 10:57:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Shanxi Province, the most important energy production base in China, announced that its coal output in the current year exceeded 1.3 billion mt as of December 27, increasing by 107 million mt year on year, accounting for one third of the overall coal output of China.

In 2021, Shanxi Province produced 1.193 billion mt of coal, increasing by 113 million mt year on year.