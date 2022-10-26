Coal output in China’s Shanxi Province up 10.5 percent in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 11:25:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s main coal producing province Shanxi produced 977.91 million mt of coal in the first nine months this year, increasing by 93.01 million mt or 10.5 percent year on year.

Shanxi Province Energy Bureau stated that the supply of coal has been steady even amid the Covid-19 restriction measures in the given period.

The Chinese government had set an annual coal production target for Shanxi Province of 1.293 billion mt in 2022, with 75.6 percent of the target being completed as of the end of September this year.