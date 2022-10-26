﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Coal output in China’s Shanxi Province up 10.5 percent in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 11:25:27 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s main coal producing province Shanxi produced 977.91 million mt of coal in the first nine months this year, increasing by 93.01 million mt or 10.5 percent year on year.

Shanxi Province Energy Bureau stated that the supply of coal has been steady even amid the Covid-19 restriction measures in the given period.

The Chinese government had set an annual coal production target for Shanxi Province of 1.293 billion mt in 2022, with 75.6 percent of the target being completed as of the end of September this year.


Tags: Raw Mat China Far East Mining Production 

Similar articles

Scrap offers to Vietnam rise, without acceptance from buyers

26 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

FICCI: Indian export duty on pig iron has no positive impact on industry

26 Oct | Steel News

Turkey's coking coal imports down 10.3 percent in January-August

26 Oct | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB to idle blast furnace in Raahe amid weak demand

26 Oct | Steel News

China’s imports of coal down 12.7 percent in Jan-Sept

26 Oct | Steel News

China’s coke exports up 41.3 percent in January-September

26 Oct | Steel News

Turkish ship scrap market moves down

26 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Baosteel’s net profit down 74.3 percent in July-September

26 Oct | Steel News

Indian met coke producers claim injury from scrapping of import duties on coking coal, metcoke

26 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 2.03 percent in mid-October

26 Oct | Steel News