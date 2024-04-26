Global DRI output down 4.8 percent in March

Friday, 26 April 2024 11:29:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 13 countries accounting for approximately 91.5 percent of total world DRI production in 2023 amounted to 9.56 million metric tons in March this year, increasing by 9.5 percent month on month and falling by 4.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 28.09 million metric tons in the January-March period of this year, increasing by 7.4 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in March this year. India’s DRI output amounted to 4.23 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia in February, with outputs of 1.93 million mt, 700,000 mt and 602,000 mt respectively.