China’s raw coal output up 11.2 percent in Jan-Sept

Monday, 24 October 2022 11:57:09 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 3.32 billion mt, rising by 11.2 percent year on year, 0.2 percentage points faster compared to the increase recorded in the first eight months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In September alone, China’s raw coal output totaled 390 million mt, up 12.3 percent year on year, 4.2 percentage points faster than the increase rate in August.

In September, China’s coke output reached 39.65 million mt, up 1.38 percent month on month, though down 5.4 percent year on year.

In the first nine months, China’s coke output amounted to 358.0 million mt, down 0.5 percent year on year, with the declining pace 0.6 percentage points slower than that recorded in the first eight months.