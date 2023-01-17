China’s coke output increases by 1.3 percent in 2022

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 10:15:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2022, China’s raw coal output amounted to 4.49584 billion mt, rising by 9.0 percent year on year, 0.7 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the first 11 months of the year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In December alone, China’s raw coal output totaled 402.69 million mt, up 2.4 percent year on year, while down 2.91 percent month on month.

In December, China’s coke output came to 39 million mt, up 7.4 percent year on year, while down 4.31 percent month on month.

In 2022, China’s coke output amounted to 473.44 million mt, up 1.3 percent year on year, 0.6 percentage points faster compared to the increase rate recorded in the first 11 months.