China’s raw coal output up ten percent in Jan-Oct, coke output almost unchanged

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 11:49:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 3.685 billion mt, rising by ten percent year on year, 1.2 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the first nine months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In October alone, China’s raw coal output totaled 370.09 million mt, up 1.2 percent year on year, while down 5.1 percent month on month.

Meanwhile, in the first ten months, China’s coke output amounted to 396.84 million mt, up 0.1 percent year on year, shifting from a year-on-year decline of 0.5 percent recorded in the first nine months.

In October alone, China’s coke output reached 38.83 million mt, up 6.9 percent year on year and down 2.1 percent month on month.