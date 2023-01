Friday, 13 January 2023 11:24:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Jin Xiangjun, acting governor of China’s Shanxi Province, has stated that Shanxi aims to produce 1.365 billion mt of coal in 2023. Meanwhile, it aims to speed up industrial transformation with a focus on revitalizing its manufacturing sector. At the same time, coke ovens below 4.3 meters will be shut down.

Shanxi Province’s coal output exceeded 1.3 billion mt in 2022 up to December 27.