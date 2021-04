Tuesday, 20 April 2021 12:24:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Shanxi Province-based major Chinese coke producer Shanxi Coking Co., Ltd. has announced that its net profit for 2020 amounted to RMB 1.097 billion ($0.17 billion), up 131.4 percent year on year.

Coke prices increased in the latter part of the year following the effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic in China, contributing to the improved demand for coke and the better performance of the company, Shanxi Coking Co. stated.