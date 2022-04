Friday, 15 April 2022 11:23:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Shanxi Province, China-based Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group Co., Ltd has announced that it is expected to register a net profit of RMB 2.32-2.59 billion in the first quarter this year, up 155-185 percent year on year.

The company stated that the good demand for coal and rising trend of coal prices contributed to the improved profit in the given period.