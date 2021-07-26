Shandong’s crude steel output not to exceed 76.5 million mt in 2021

Monday, 26 July 2021 11:36:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The crude steel output in Shandong Province in the current year will not exceed 76.5 million mt, as announced by the Shandong provincial government.

The output in 2021 will be based on the volume in 2020. The government required steel enterprises to make a plan for their target output based on environmental protection, energy consumption, capacity utilization rates and capacity display.

In the first half of 2021, crude steel production in Shandong Province increased by more than 10 percent, so to achieve the new plan in the second half, steel production should be reduced by at least 7.65 million mt.