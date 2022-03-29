Shandong Steel records big loss in October-December 2021

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 14:04:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Shandong Province-based Chinese steelmaker Shandong Iron and Steel Co., Ltd had announced that in 2021 it registered an operating revenue of RMB 110.851 billion ($17.4 billion), up 26.95 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 1.228 billion ($0.19 billion), up 69.95 percent year on year, as reported by SteelOrbis on March 24.

However, due to the declining trend in finished steel prices in the fourth quarter last year, the company has since indicated that it recorded a big loss of RMB 1.626 billion ($0.26 billion) in the October-December period of 2021.

The company said it reduced its crude steel output in the fourth quarter, down 17 percent compared to the third quarter amid the implementation of maintenance works. Moreover, increasing raw material prices and declining finished steel prices also negatively affected the company’s performance in the fourth quarter.