Friday, 15 April 2022 11:25:32 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Guangdong Province-based Chinese steelmaker SGIS Songshan Co., Ltd has announced that its net profit in the first quarter this year is expected to reach RMB 89-112 million ($13.9-17.6 million), down 73.07-78.6 percent year on year.

In the given period, the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic exerted a negative impact on the demand for steel, while the sharp rises in coal prices and increases in scrap prices resulted in the decline in its net profit.