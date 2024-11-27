Sea freight rates increase slightly in October for Brazilian steel imports

According to the Brazilian foreign trade agency, COMEX, in October, the sea freight rate for imports of slabs from Russia was $46/mt for shipment to Rio de Janeiro.

For HRC, the rates from China were $78/mt to Amazonas, $37/mt to Ceará, $34/mt to Santa Catarina, $47/mt to São Paulo, and $53/mt to Piaui.

For CRC, from China to Santa Catarina $37/mt, to Ceará $36/mt, to Amazonas $65/mt, to Paraná $52/mt, and to Piaui $44/mt.

For coated flat products, the largest volume of Brazilian steel imports in October, the average freight rate from China was $52/mt.

For rebars, from Egypt to Santa Catarina it was $32/mt and from Peru to Santa Catarina $30/mt.

The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports in October was $48/mt against $47/mt in September.

Such rates were probably negotiated in August.