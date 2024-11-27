 |  Login 
Sea freight rates increase slightly in October for Brazilian steel imports

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 19:38:50 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

According to the Brazilian foreign trade agency, COMEX, in October, the sea freight rate for imports of slabs from Russia was $46/mt for shipment to Rio de Janeiro.

For HRC, the rates from China were $78/mt to Amazonas, $37/mt to Ceará, $34/mt to Santa Catarina, $47/mt to São Paulo, and $53/mt to Piaui.  

For CRC, from China to Santa Catarina $37/mt, to Ceará $36/mt, to Amazonas $65/mt, to Paraná $52/mt, and to Piaui $44/mt.

For coated flat products, the largest volume of Brazilian steel imports in October, the average freight rate from China was $52/mt.

For rebars, from Egypt to Santa Catarina it was $32/mt and from Peru to Santa Catarina $30/mt.

The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports in October was $48/mt against $47/mt in September.

Such rates were probably negotiated in August.


